Jets fans grow frustrated over prized offseason acquisition's absence from minicamp
By John Buhler
When most NFL teams acquire star players via trade, they usually expect for them to honor the trade and at least show up to mandatory team events. Not Haason Reddick apparently. While he still has plenty of time to make amends with his new team, the star pass-rusher formerly of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles did not report to the New York Jets' mandatory meeting with the media Monday.
Matt O'Leary of the Just Jets Podcast expounded on Reddick's absence from the team on Monday and pontificated what it could mean for the team long-term. We all might be making a mountain out of a mole hill here, but this is a team that has not qualified for the AFC playoffs since 2010! Last offseason saw the Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers, and he did not even make it through his first game...
If everything comes up aces for the Jets, they should be one of the seven teams qualifying for the postseason. Although they play in a tough division with the likes of the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, they may have what it takes to usurp Buffalo atop the AFC East standings if everything goes according to plan. However, not having Reddick available certainly makes that a challenge.
Here is the latest episode of the Just Jets Podcast in which O'Leary talks about Reddick's absence.
Let's discuss why even the slightest of absences for Reddick could be a massive deal for the Jets.
Haason Reddick absent for New York Jets mandatory meeting with media
I can understand why Reddick may not be there. He was traded to the Jets. Although he may have been open to going there, he didn't ask to be there. Reddick was playing and starring for his hometown Eagles. Now in the final year of his contract, he is probably hoping to get an extension of some kind heading into the next chapter of his NFL career. Of course, he has to play for the Jets first.
To me, if Reddick is a reason why the Jets win, and win prolifically, this year, that would do wonders for his legacy, as well as increase his chances of getting paid top-dollar in free agency next spring. The Jets are usually notorious overspenders in that regard, as they have been one of the worst drafting teams in recent memory. The narrative seems to be changing of late, but you must make the playoffs.
Ultimately, this is a distraction for a team that really doesn't need one. Star players are absent from offseason activities all the time. This is nothing new. What does seem to be striking a chord with me is Reddick just got to the Jets. I am sure he has a good reason for not being there in the early stages of mandatory minicamp. Although I am not going to crucify him, I cannot say the same for the Jets' fans.
After how badly Rodgers' first season with the team was last year, New York needs Reddick to thrive.