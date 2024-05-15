Jets fans Rich Eisen and Mike Greenberg have epic meltdown over Week 1 time slot
They can't stop going off on rants about the New York Jets. Who's they? Why, it's Mike Greenberg and Rich Eisen of course, the two most prominent Jets fans.
As soon as the NFL announced that the first Monday Night Football game of the season would be the New York Jets going on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers, panic struck for the NFL personalities.
Starting with Greeny, the Get Up Host went on a childish rampage about the decision, starting off with meeting Roger Goodell and being friendly, as if that was going to do anything. If that wasn't enough, Greenberg's tirade included a fellow co-host taking a cheap shot at backup Tyrod Taylor saying Taylor is used to getting hurt. This is in response to how Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four snaps into Game 1 last season against Buffalo on Monday Night Football.
"The Jets are opening Monday night at San Francisco against one of the toughest defensive lines in the world. I have seen this movie. It ends quickly and very, very badly. I'm saying this right now, this is not fair. I want an investigation. It is anti-large market bias. I want an investigation into this. I'm telling you, I don't think we should send Aaron [Rodgers] on the trip. Do not send Aaron on the trip. Get Zach Wilson back. Let him start Week 1."
First and foremost, whomever that was that made the comment about Tyrod Taylor, clearly has a problem. Secondly, Greenberg acting that way may be funny for television, but it is a clear lack of professionalism.
Now we get to Eisen, and let's just say, whomever that was that called in about the Top 5 Rich Eisen rants, can now add a new one to his journal. Eisen went on a rant about the NFL's decision to put the Jets against San Francisco, calling back the day when Garrison Hearst ran for a 96-yard walk off touchdown.
If that wasn't hilarious enough, Eisen mentioned that the 49ers signed Leonard Floyd, who, as a member of the Bills, was the player who sacked Rodgers last year in Week 1. That hit ultimately led to Rodgers' Achilles being snapped, another instance of "the football gods kicking [the Jets] in the nards."
This was hilarious and embarrassing, almost as bad as their friend Stephen A. Smith throwing out the first pitch at Yankee stadium. Yes, the Jets going back into Monday Night Football Week One a year after enduring that situation with Rodgers is a bit eerie, but to go on a full tirade about it and have a complete meltdown is hilarious and unnecessary.
In the case of Eisen, going on proclamations at the end of the rant that the Jets are going to start "kicking everyone else in the nards instead" is a bit extreme and it sounds like Eisen is writing a check for the Jets to cash and providing bulletin board material for a team coming off a Super Bowl loss and looking for redemption. The Jets are who they are until they change the perception about them.
Sure, Rodgers has had issues against the 49ers in the past stemming from his days with the Green Bay Packers, notably during the postseason including a divisional round loss and an NFC Championship loss. With Leonard Floyd lining up alongside Nick Bosa, it's going to provide intrigue and the Jets would be wise to keep him blocked. Blocking Floyd and Bosa may sound easy, but the task is anything but.
Ultimately, it comes down to what happens when both teams meet on the field. There is no need for an investigation, that's just being dramatic. Also, complaining about the past does the Jets and their fans no good. Why not embrace the challenge? If history repeats itself, as unfortunate as it may be, it is what it is.