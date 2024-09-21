Jets have more reason to be patient with Haason Reddick after Will McDonald's Week 3 performance
By James Nolan
Hasson Reddick has yet to reach a deal with the New York Jets, but the pressure to sign the 29-year-old star isn’t too high. Former first-round pick Will McDonald has played stellar through the first three weeks, as he’s racked up five sacks, which is the second most in the NFL.
In Week 3 against the New England Patriots, McDonald recorded four total pressures, three sacks, and one quarterback hit in the 24-3 victory, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 25-year-old defensive end is proving why he got drafted in the first round. Last season, he didn’t get many opportunities with the Jets’ loaded defensive line. He recorded just three sacks and five quarterback hits. After losing Bryce Huff and Reddick holding out, head coach Robert Saleh has had to entrust the young pass rusher to make an impact. McDonald has taken full advantage of the opportunity. On top of his five sacks, he has seven quarterback hits and 11 quarterback pressures. He also forced a fumble in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, which came at a crucial point in the game.
Jets defense might not need Reddick after Week 3 performance
Quinenn Williams is a wrecking force for Saleh’s defense, and he might have another one with McDonald. The Jets will host the Denver Broncos and head to Minnesota to battle the Vikings over the next two weeks. That said, general manager Joe Douglas can be more patient with the Reddick holdout.
Reddick is losing $800,000 per missed game. It’s unclear how much longer he intends to hold out, but fans are hopeful he will suit up this season in a Jets uniform. The two-time Pro Bowler has four straight seasons with double-digit sacks. Losing Jermaine Johnson is a blow to New York’s pass rush, as he went down with a torn Achilles in Week 2.
There's no doubt Reddick would add to an already stacked defense for the Jets and give them one of the best pass rushes in the league, even without Johnson. However, McDonald is emerging as a legitimate threat to opposing QBs.
If the young defensive end continues to shine, Douglas could just bite the bullet and trade Reddick. New York certainly has the upper hand at the moment, and as long as McDonald continues to get to the QB, it will stay that way.