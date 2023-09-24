Jets legend Joe Namath sets Zach Wilson's career ablaze with one tweet
New York Jets legend Joe Namath isn't liking what he is seeing out of Zach Wilson in the slightest.
By John Buhler
If Joe Namath is openly out on you as a New York Jets quarterback, then that is not a good thing.
Zach Wilson was not supposed to be the New York Jets' starting quarterback this season anyway...
Once longtime Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, the former No. 2 overall pick out of BYU was thrust back in there for Gang Green. I could have told you way back in 2020 that Wilson was nobody's answer under center professionally, but the Jets could not help themselves. For now, they have the worst starting quarterback by a country mile in the AFC East.
To make matters worse, Jets legend Joe Namath looks to be all out on Wilson as a pro quarterback.
"I'm starting to wonder if Zach's playing like he's being coached. He's making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position."
Keep in mind that Broadway Joe was a noted gunslinger with more career picks than touchdowns. All Gang Green can do is sit back and watch another year go to waste for them. Just. End. The. Season...
It is a shame for the Jets and their fanbase. They have a fantastic roster, but one ill-fated injury in Week 1 to their most important player has rendered them pretty much useless offensively for the rest of the 2023 NFL season. Sure, many teams are screwed when their starting quarterback succumbs to a season-ending injury, but Rodgers should not even be a Jet in the first place. It was Wilson's team...
Unfortunately, his overrated skill set coming out of the Group of Five was more Paxton Lynch than Josh Allen. At this point, it does not even look like he can be anything close to a Case Keenum. For the Jets, it is still too early in the season to punt, but you do have to wonder how much longer head coach Robert Saleh will allow Wilson to start. He has games to win, as this is a critical season for him.
Ultimately, the Jets have more often than not been a mess at quarterback ever since Namath retired. Yes, there moments under center for guys like Richard Todd, Ken O'Brien, Vinny Testaverde, Chad Pennington and even Mark Sanchez. However, the more we watch Wilson play, the more we realize that he is maybe only a low-end backup in this league. The Rodgers trade has blown up in their faces.
Unless something seismic happens soon, it looks to be yet another loss season for Gang Green.