Jets OL savagely trolls Eagles for 'letting them score' in fourth quarter
The New York Jets ended the Philadelphia Eagles undefeated run, with Mekhi Becton trolling them in the process.
By Mark Powell
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton wasn't afraid to talk smack after his team surprised all of football with a victory over the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Per Becton, the Eagles defense trash talked New York's offense, suggesting that their final touchdown of the day -- a rushing TD from Breece Hall -- was allowed on purpose.
If the Eagles did in fact let the Jets score on purpose with the assumption their offense would bail them out in the waning minutes, it was misguided. New York's defense has stifled some of the best quarterbacks in football of late, which is the major reason why they are sitting pretty at .500 even without QB Aaron Rodgers.
"Through these first six weeks, we've playe a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them," Jets coach Robert Saleh would say after the game.
Did the New York Jets break the Philadelphia Eagles?
The Jets handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Surely, that was a tough pill to swallow, but few NFL teams go undefeated. In a league which preaches parity, it should come as no surprise that Philly would lose at some point.
After the game, some of the Eagles leaders on both sides of the ball spoke up, and gave their team a much-needed reality check, per John Clark of NBC 10 in Philadelphia.
"AJ Brown, Haason Reddick, Jalen Hurts started speaking to the Eagles after their first loss. They did not need Nick Sirianni to speak to the team. Fletcher Cox, DeVonta Smith also spoke. Jalen took ownership and was accountable. They were preaching accountability," Clark said.
A loss can often make teams better in the long run, and better it happen now than later in the season, when it could cost the Eagles in terms of playoff positioning and more.