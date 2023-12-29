Jets DT curses out individual Browns fans in hilarious fashion on TNF
New York Jets DT Micheal Clemons took individual Cleveland Browns fans to task during a blowout loss on Thursday night.
By Mark Powell
New York Jets defensive tackle Micheal Clemons didn't have a great night. In fact, none of the Jets did, specifically on defense as Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns scored 37 points. It was Flacco's third straight game throwing for over 300 yards, and he did so without Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore for the majority of the game. Sauce Gardner, one of the most-feared corners in football, was basically neutralized.
Cleveland certainly deserves credit, as they put together a strong effort. The Browns are the only team to make the NFL postseason despite starting four quarterbacks in one season. Deshaun Watson was relegated to the sidelines thanks to shoulder surgery long ago.
The Jets are a different story entirely. While they suffered a similar fate thanks to a Week 1 injury to Aaron Rodgers, New York's quarterback carousel has been far less successful. To make matters even worse, Flacco had been available to them just a few weeks ago, and even has experience in New York's system. Yet, they passed, instead riding Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian into the ground.
Jets DT Micheal Clemons lets out his frustration
Micheal Clemons was caught exchanging pleasantries with Browns fans during the game. Notably, Clemons pointed to individual fans and...made his feelings clear.
While some Browns fans may be upset by Clemons vulgar nature, may I just say I appreciate his originality? Far too often we see players yelling at fans, sometimes going too far in the process. In Clemons defense, he had a good old time trolling individual fans one can only assume he'd taken note of earlier in the game.
Heck, at least Clemons was impacted by the loss. His head coach, Robert Saleh, was snippy with reporters postgame over a (I kid you not) lack of emotion following the Jets defeat.