Jets owner shuts down report of having 'heated argument' with Robert Saleh
Woody Johnson chastised NFL Network for an "absolutely false" report about the New York Jets owner arguing with Robert Saleh.
By Kinnu Singh
The last time the New York Jets hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, Richard Nixon was still president, Neil Armstrong hadn't stepped on the moon, and Led Zeppelin hadn't released their debut album.
While the Jets don't allow their fans to experience the joy of Super Bowl championships, there is never a shortage of entertainment surrounding the team. On Tuesday's episode of the "Around the NFL" podcast, NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe claimed that Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh got into a "heated argument" during a party at the annual league meetings in Orlando.
Wolfe clarified that it wasn't an argument, but it was heated enough to get "super awkward."
Jets owner Woody Johnson denies arguing with Robert Saleh, rips NFL Network
Johnson denied the report in a social media post on Thursday, and he clearly wasn't happy with NFL Network for sparking the rumors.
"All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false," Johnson wrote. "It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard."
SNY reporter Conner Hughes also disputed the report, although there may have been some confusion regarding which day the argument occurred. Hughes, who attended the NFL's annual meeting reception on Monday, said there was no verbal argument between Johnson and Saleh. Wolfe, however, clarified that the argument occurred during a party on Sunday night.
There have been some signs of friction between Johnson and Saleh after the Jets' 2023 campaign took a disastrous turn in their season opener. Expectations for the Jets were at an all-time high after the Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason, but the franchise's Super Bowl aspirations came to an abrupt end when Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four snaps into the season. Without a viable backup quarterback, the Jets won just seven games with one of the worst offenses in the league.
Saleh has produced an 18-33 record in his three seasons as head coach. The Jets have a 13-year playoff drought, the longest among all major sports leagues in North America. If Saleh wants to retain his head coaching position in 2025, he will have to find a way to break that streak regardless of whether Rodgers stays healthy, goes into politics, or retreats into darkness.
Whether it's true or not, the story is quite on-brand for a Jets franchise that, at times, can resemble a traveling circus.