Jets' plan for Zach Wilson reeks of desperation amid tepid trade market
Only the New York Jets could take a No. 2 overall pick and make it totally worthless in three years.
By John Buhler
"Who do they think they are, the New York Jets?" Back when Ed Henry was kicking Coach Bill Yoast's ass because his T.C. Williams Titans defense couldn't stop that newfangled shotgun for the life of them, it was good to be compared to the New York Jets. Now, it pretty much means that you have no idea what you are doing on a football field. No team has a longer active playoff drought than the Jets.
Now, why is that? Well, because Woody Johnson is a lousy owner. He may have traded for Aaron Rodgers last offseason, but he didn't make it through his first game with the team before getting hurt. While you can't blame them for that, as football is a game of injuries, you can blame them for drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU after an incredibly flukey COVID season. It was bad even then...
Now that his trade value is about the same as a DeVante Parker New England Patriots jersey, of course, Johnson would put his foot in his mouth with this moronically bad comment to Newsday.
“If we don’t trade him, we’re going to keep him.”
You better believe the NFL will actively punish the Jets for rostering Wilson for as long as they choose to do it. He is still on the team that drafted him after three years of quarterback play that falls way short of even hoping to be mediocre. While the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts have emerged as borderline awful for quarterbacks, taking Wilson No. 2 overall three years ago still takes the cake.
Wilson has no trade value, as Johnson has just made general manager Joe Douglas' job even harder.
Woody Johnson has driven Zach Wilson's stock price down to below zero
Not since the Houston Texans gave Brock Osweiler all that money for no reason have we seen an NFL franchise do irreparable damage to a quarterback's trade value. Houston had to give the Cleveland Browns a second-round pick just to get Osweiler off their roster. Fate would have it, that second-round pick became the multi-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb out of Georgia. Unbelievable...
For the Jets owner to say that his team is going to either trade Wilson or roster him for the rest of the year means nobody in their right mind is going to trade for him. They will wait until New York is left with no choice but to cut him. Somebody will sign him off the street for a bag of marbles to have him serve as a third-stringer or an emergency starter or something. This is not how you do NFL business.
You can cut the tension in the air with a knife it is so thick. While Douglas may have drafted him out of BYU, I have kind of always felt that he was forced to make that pick against his will. He and head coach Robert Saleh have made mostly smart moves over the last three years since taking over for smelling salt enthusiast Adam Gase and the man who ran on Dunkin in coffee connoisseur Mike Maccagnan.
Every roster spot is precious in the NFL, but the Jets are actively wasting one by rostering Wilson.