Jets reaping exactly what they sowed giving Aaron Rodgers unlimited power
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see quarterbacks at any level of football, especially in the NFL, get special treatment. Several of these quarterbacks deserve special treatment. Then, some quarterbacks think they are well above receiving special treatment.
One of the most egotistical quarterbacks in the league is easily New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. From the moment he arrived to the Jets last year, he was given the keys to build the team he wanted. Fast forward one year later as the team gets ready for a second season under Rodgers, reports circulate that the team is in a disastrous mood.
The team has been unable to get Rodgers to buy into the process of completely getting ready for the upcoming season. Despite his talent and his Hall of Fame past, he is coming off a season-ending torn Achilles and he isn’t the elite player he was when he was with the Packers. Rodgers has still yet to prove why Jets fans should be hopeful to get into the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers’ problem with buy-in this upcoming season
Whether it’s going on darkness retreats, going on trips for self-medication or taking on controversial political rants, Rodgers has shown he is more player-goal-minded than helping his team win. Rodgers has stated while playing for the Packers that he enjoys winning league MVP than competing for a Super Bowl.
This offseason has seen the worst of Jets fans dealing with the stress of Rodgers. Despite the team saying Rodgers’ absence in training camp was unexcused, Rodgers showed no remorse and still was away from the team. To make matters worse, Rodgers’ lack of excitement for the upcoming season is alarming.
On the Jets’ TikTok post from August 19 where players were asked what is the most overrated things, Rodgers said ‘training camp.’ This attitude has certainly caught the attention of his teammates.
An agent of one of the players has raised awareness of the bad mentality in the locker room with Rodgers in the middle.
“There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible.”
While other players are looking to buy in and get the team to the postseason, Rodgers has shown, once again, he doesn’t care.
Jets’ tough outlook this upcoming season
The Jets hope that a healthy Rodgers, a determined defense and a bunch of solid young players on offense will help the team win this season. The team has the longest current playoff drought in NFL history with 13 seasons.
There is a lot of hope with this team, mostly from the fanbase and the media personalities who are Jets fans. They are in a tough AFC East Division in an even more tough AFC Conference. The Miami Dolphins are one small step from a breakthrough to winning the division and the Buffalo Bills, while trading away key players, are still dangerous to face.
The Jets have a brutal opening game of the season at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football followed by winnable games. They have to face all four teams of a young and dangerous AFC South Division and a tough NFC West Division.
After their bye week in week 12, the Jets have to finish their season against the Seattle Seahawks, at Miami, at Jacksonville, home against the Los Angeles Rams, at Buffalo and, finally, home against Miami to finish the season. The Jets could easily finish the season with seven losses if they can’t find consistency or stability in the locker room.