Jets insider suggests Aaron Rodgers may play favorites with former Packer
Aaron Rodgers' longstanding connection with Randall Cobb could influence the New York Jets' offense in a big way.
In the aftermath of the Aaron Rodgers trade, the New York Jets signed veteran WR Randall Cobb to a one-year contract. It's not difficult to connect the dots, of course. Cobb played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2011-18 and from 2021-22. Their connection was a staple of the greatest offense in Packers history.
That said, Cobb is 33 years old. It's difficult to age gracefully in the NFL, especially at a position like WR. Cobb went for 417 yards with the Packers last season and caught 68 percent of his 50 targets, a new low-water mark for his career.
Those numbers aren't great, but there's something to be said for familiarity. And, as Rodgers adjusts to a new playbook and new teammates in New York, there's one player he keeps coming back to in practice: Randall Cobb.
Those two have been through countless wars together, and it would appear Rodgers' pre-established connection with Cobb is influencing the Jets' offense more than expected.
Aaron Rogers favoring Randall Cobb in New York Jets offense
Cobb entered training camp as the projected No. 4 receiver on the Jets' depth chart. Second-year star Garrett Wilson is Rodgers' obvious top target, while Allen Lazard (who also followed Rodgers from Green Bay) is the preordained second fiddle.
Mecole Hardman, the UGA speedster who spent his first four NFL seasons with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, was expected to operate as the No. 3 receiver. He's a big-play specialist, capable of sprinting out behind the secondary for long gains.
That said, Hardman's yards per catch have been steadily declining since his remarkable rookie season (20.9 in year one, 11.9 in year four). He appeared in eight games for Kansas City last season due to injury, with 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns.
Those aren't terrible numbers and Hardman, when healthy, is a much more explosive playmaker than Cobb. That doesn't appear to matter to Rodgers, who as we saw last season can struggle to find the same wavelength as young receivers who aren't used to playing with such an improvisational, quick-thinking QB.
Cobb understands Rodgers, and Rodgers understands Cobb. It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Rodgers is giving Cobb an extra bump in the offense, especially this early in the campaign. As Rodgers gets more accustomed to his new teammates, the hierarchy may shift. And, even with Cobb dominating shorter routes, Hardman should still get his share of opportunities to crack the defense open with vertical routes.
The Jets' offense will center on Wilson and Lazard, with a steady dose of hard-nosed running from Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. Both Cobb and Hardman figure to occupy complementary roles, but don't be surprised if Rodgers finds himself drawn to Cobb more than expected. He's a familiar face in an unfamiliar place.
Cobb caught 47 touchdowns during his Green Bay years. He's a Rodgers red zone favorite. Opposing defenses would be wise to remember that.