Jets inquired about Chiefs fan favorite after Aaron Rodgers injury
Amid the multitude of Jets QB options after the Aaron Rodgers injury is a former Chiefs fan-favorite.
The New York Jets' worst fears have been confirmed -- quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon. After playing four snaps on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers attempted to walk following a sack from linebacker Leonard Floyd and had to sit down on the turf. He was helped to the sideline, carted to the x-ray room, and taken to the locker room, where he was ruled out for the game.
Now, Jets head coach Robert Saleh informed that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. Additionally, Saleh said that the Jets would bring in a quarterback to fill in as depth, and not to compete with Wilson. So, what names would the Jets consider bringing in?
According to theScore's Jordan Schultz, the Jets have "inquired" about former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fan favorite Chad Henne. Schultz notes that Jets general manager Joe Douglas is doing his due diligence. But, Henne has been retired since after the Chiefs' Super Bowl 57 victory last season.
Jets reportedly inquire about Chiefs fan favorite Chad Henne
As Schultz notes in his tweet above, Henne would be a fit for the Jets, as he knows coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense. The two were on the Jacksonville Jaguars together from 2015 until 2017, with Hackett serving as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
While the Jets have reportedly reached out, the thing is, would Henne want to come out of retirement? He had gone out on a high note last season as Super Bowl champion. Henne played a pivotal role in their run to the big game, as he filled in for an injured Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and led the team to a touchdown drive.
His play against the Jaguars in the playoffs was part of his ascension up the rankings as a Chiefs fan favorite. In the 2020 Divisional Round against the Cleveland Browns, Henne once again filled in for an injured Mahomes and helped clinch the victory on a clutch scramble on third-and-14. That then created a new catchphrase for the veteran quarterback -- "Henne-thing is Possible."
The Jets don't appear to be in too much of a hurry to bring in quarterback help, based on Saleh's comments on Tuesday. What is known is that Wilson will start on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys, with Tim Boyle serving as backup after being elevated from the practice squad.