Jets teammates drank all the Aaron Rodgers Kool-Aid
Despite playing just four snaps in his debut season for the New York Jets, his impact was still felt. As a testament to that statement, Rodgers was voted as the Jets’ most inspirational player of the 2023 season by his teammates.
By Lior Lampert
Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, cutting his season well short just as it began. Understanding the magnitude of the situation and the championship window the Jets thought they had heading into the season, Rodgers had surgery with an eye towards returning for the NFL playoffs if the Jets made it, an improbable goal.
Rehabbing tirelessly to get on the field as soon as possible, Rodgers was able to return to the practice field less than three months after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Rodgers’ teammates have taken notice of his efforts and dedication to his craft by naming him the most inspirational player of the season. “It’s inspiring, man,” left tackle Duane Brown told ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Jets teammates have bought all the way in on Aaron Rodgers
Even though he never made a return to regular season action, being able to take the practice field as quickly as Rodgers did was nothing short of a miracle. It exemplifies the countless time he's put in to even give himself a chance to be there for his teammates if they were able to stay in playoff contention without him.
When the Jets traded for Rodgers, it signified a changing of the guard and that the franchise was ready to go all-in on doing what they could to win a Super Bowl. It represented a culture shift for a team currently enduring the longest playoff drought among all four major North American sports.
His presence alone was enough to inspire and motivate a young Jets team that believes they are a quarterback away from contention.