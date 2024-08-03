Jets try out former Pro Bowl WR as another potential option for Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets' offseason has been more circus-like than the franchise would like, but such is life with Aaron Rodgers in the building. The Jets' crown jewel is finally ready to offer a return on investment... in theory, at least. If the Jets want to maximize Rodgers' output in his age-40 season, it's wise to stockpile as much talent around him as possible.
New York has built up a sold WR corps for this season, adding Mike Williams and third-round pick Malachi Corley to supplement Garrett Wilson. The latter is an outright superstar and one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL. We don't really know how well he coexists with Rodgers — a recent on-field spat in training camp certainly raised eyebrows — but generally, Wilson is going to get his, no matter who lines up under center.
If Williams lives up to his billing, that is an excellent 1-2 punch for the Jets' WR room. Depth is the real concern, especially with limited playmaking capacity at the tight end position. New York would benefit from another established pass-catcher who can create separation at the line of scrimmage and put stress on a defense.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Jets recently worked out a potentially explosive option — five-time Pro Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry.
Jets host Jarvis Landry for workout as WR attempts NFL comeback
He's part of a group, but Landry's name stands out on that list. The 31-year-old is among the most accomplished free agents in the marketplace, although caveats apply. Landry didn't play a single snap last season after his 2022 campaign ended prematurely due to an ankle injury. It's safe to say that, while Landry has one heck of a resumé, he's an unknown commodity right now.
The Jets don't know how much of Jarvis Landry would show up in Week 1. That's what the workout is for — to gauge his athleticism, hands, and processing speed after so much time away from the sport in an official capacity. Still, even if Landry isn't up to full speed, a rough approximation of the former Pro Bowler could still have a profound effect on the Jets' WR room.
Landry led the NFL in total receptions (112) back in 2017, his final season with the Miami Dolphins. Landry also had stints with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. He's comfortable lining up in various spots and running a diverse route tree. He won't beat defenders with his speed over the top, but Landry is sharp over the middle of the field and traditionally very dependable.
The Jets are obviously still banking on elite football from Rodgers. If he's up to his usual standards, Rodgers should elevate those around him — Landry included. General IQ and experience would presumably help Landry to quickly learn the playbook and establish chemistry with Rodgers.
It's worth noting that New York signed two wide receivers on Friday in Brandon Smith and Isaiah Winstead. The latter was part of Landry's workout group, which could reflect poorly on Landry's chances of cracking the roster.
Landry ought to get another chance eventually either in New York or elsewhere. In nine games (three starts) before his injury in 2022, Landry amassed 25 receptions on 39 targets for 272 yards and one touchdown. He's not a dependable No. 1 anymore, but Landry should be able to operate adequately as a depth piece, at the very least.