Jets vs. Patriots: Thursday Night Football predictions, picks, betting lines and more
By Lior Lampert
The New York Jets' 2023 regular-season opener officially marked Aaron Rodgers' home debut with the franchise. However, we all know that didn't go as planned, with the star quarterback tearing his Achilles four snaps into the contest. So, Week 3 of the 2024 campaign will be remembered as his informal first appearance at MetLife Stadium.
New York will host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. But this clash between AFC East foes has a different feeling, with the Jets entering as overwhelming favorites.
Despite losing 15 of the past 16 head-to-head matchups, the Jets are expected to win decisively, or so the odds say. New England has typically been the big brother in this one-sided rivalry for what seems like an eternity. Nonetheless, Rodgers and New York assume that position on Thursday.
So, what are the betting odds for Rodgers' inaugural game against the Patriots as a Jet? How badly do sportsbooks envision New York beating up on their divisional counterpart?
All odds provided are current as of publish time, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Jets vs. Patriots: Thursday Night Football betting lines
- Moneyline: Jets -265 | Patriots +215
- Spread: Jets -6 (-112) | Patriots +6 (-108)
- Total Points: Over 38.5 (-110) | Under 38.5 (-110)
- Implied Score: Jets 22.25, Patriots 16.25
Jets vs. Patriots: Thursday Night Football predictions
Jets 27, Patriots 16
With years of pent-up aggression, the Jets will exercise demons in their primetime meeting versus the Pats. Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and the New York offense will prove too much for a lowly New England unit.
Moving the ball and chunk gains have been few and far between for the Jacoby Brissett-led Patriots offense. New England's measly 4.6 yards per play is 25th in the NFL. Meanwhile, their 18 points per game through two weeks isn't much better. Facing a stout Jets defense featuring All-Pros on all three levels of the field, things won't get any easier.
Jets vs. Patriots: Thursday Night Football picks
NY Jets -9.5 (+145)
As mentioned, the Jets have too much firepower here. The Pats can't exchange blows with them. Alternatively, a defensive slugfest favors New York, too -- maybe it'd make things a little more competitive.
Ultimately, the Jets will overpower the Patriots with their advantage on both sides of the ball and the sidelines. New England head coach first-year head coach Jerod Mayo lacks experience, and the lights will be too bright in the Big Apple on Thursday.
Both Teams to Score 1+ Rushing TD (+150)
If the Patriots are going to put up points, it'll be because of their ability to establish the run. New England is tied for fourth in rush yards per game (177.5). If the game script allows, they'll lean on Rhamondre Stevenson, who's logged at least 21 carries and a touchdown in consecutive outings.
Conversely, Breece Hall is the frontrunner to find pay dirt at any point on Thursday. His odds (-160) to get into the end zone, combined with the Jets being six-point favorites, suggest they'll have success through the ground. Not to mention, fourth-round rookie and backup running back Braelon Allen looks the part, scoring twice in Week 2 (albeit one was a receiving touchdown).
NY Jets to Win Both Halves (+170)
Not only will the Jets win convincingly, but Gang Green will do so in wire-to-wire fashion.
New York has been chomping at the bits to exact revenge on the Patriots for the years of torment. With Rodgers under center and the Jets in front of the East Rutherford, N.J. crowd, they'll get to do so on a national stage.