Jim Edmonds' broadcast partner Chip Caray tried, and failed, to save him from himself
By John Buhler
All Chip Caray ever wanted to do was call Chicago Cubs games like his famous grandfather once did. The third generation of famous Caray broadcasters is now in his second season calling games for the St. Louis Cardinals, a franchise his grandfather Harry use to pound many Budweisers in the booth, occasionally losing his shirt in the process. Hey! Now, Caray is straddled with one Jim Edmonds. Oof!
Caray left the Atlanta Braves booth after 15 years to mixed reviews. He was a professional, but not as lovable as his grandfather, nor as snarky as his underrated father Skip. Side note: Put Skip Caray in the announcers portion of the Baseball Hall of Fame! That man was a legend, and defined everything that was awesome about being a Braves fan from the years of suck in the 80s, to the Team of the 90s.
Lost in the shuffle of Edmonds trashing Christopher Morel of the Cubs' trip around the bases for the ages, Caray tried to get the dive-first outfielder out of the ditch and back onto the road. He did a terrible job of holding onto his belt loops, unlike his grandfather's colleagues who kept him from taking a tumble out of the booth after one too many Budweisers during "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
Caray tried to direct it to the fan who made the catch, but then Edmonds called him a beefy boy.
My favorite thing about Edmonds was his dive-first approach to playing center. Now, I hate him for it.
Chip Caray tried and failed miserably keeping Jim Edmonds on his rocker
I understand that this is a rivalry series in the NL Central and that Edmonds probably despises the Cubs more than Caray loves them. However, you have to be a little more clever with your digs at an opponent over the airwaves. Caray's replacement in Atlanta in Brandon Gaudin is only in year two on the job, but not only does he actually love the Braves, but he is not afraid to slightly dig at a rival team.
While we should all know that this Bally Sports broadcast was intended for St. Louis fans' interest only, it has become easier than ever to watch regionally televised games in streaming platforms. Xfinity wants it to be impossible for me, but thank god for fubo. Y'all continue to slap so hard. You don't even know?! What I do know is Edmonds is not going to be welcome in Wrigleyville ever again.
From afar, the Caray and Edmonds broadcasting partnership feels like an arranged marriage. Smile like you are in a hostage situation, David Gilmour, who also didn't wear shirts like Harry Caray in the 1970s. Hey! As the echoes of time stratocast their way into our earholes, I do occasionally miss Caray exploding his vocal chords like Sean McDonough on a warning track fly ball BELTED deep!
Also, C.J. Nitkowski likes numbers more than a calculator. Bring me back my lovable idiot, Frenchy!