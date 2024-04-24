Jim Harbaugh could do J.J. McCarthy a solid in first round of NFL Draft
Would it shock you if one Michigan man helped out another during Thursday night's NFL Draft?
By John Buhler
Barring something truly unforeseen, Jim Harbaugh's days of coaching J.J. McCarthy are officially over. Harbaugh now leads the Los Angeles Chargers, a team who already has a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. McCarthy is projected to be a top-eight pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fate would have it, the Chargers have the No. 5 overall pick. Once again, they do not need a quarterback in this draft.
However, there is still a chance that Harbaugh could do right by McCarthy, you know, do you a solid, from one Michigan man to another. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointed out a scenario in which Harbaugh could help out his former star quarterback. It would require the Chargers moving back to No. 11 in a draft-day deal with the Minnesota Vikings, allowing McCarthy to still go inside the top five.
Of course, there are a lot of moving parts that would have to go into this scenario to make it happen. First, you would need the three other top quarterback prospects to go one-two-three: Caleb Williams to Chicago, as well as Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye to Washington and New England in some order. Second, it would also require Arizona picking at No. 4 taking Marvin Harrison Jr. with their pick.
Finally, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz would have to want to move back to No. 11 in a trade with Minnesota, assuming he and Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can strike a deal. By far and away, Minnesota is the most likely team picking outside of the top five who could look to trade up to get a quarterback. If McCarthy is there at No. 5, look for the Vikings to try and make a deal then.
For as great of a story it would be to see Harbaugh help out McCarthy one last time, this is the NFL...
Jim Harbaugh can try and do a solid for J.J. McCarthy on NFL Draft night
Admittedly, I think McCarthy to a team like the Vikings is good for the NFL. They have a passionate fan base, one that is snake-bitten to hell and absolutely starving for a championship. Of the handful of situations a rookie quarterback could go to, I like the Vikings the best because head coach Kevin O'Connell is a savvy offensive mind. This team needs to get its long-term Kirk Cousins replacement.
As far as the Chargers moving back, they could still be in a good position to draft a wide receiver at No. 11. In most scenarios in which they move back in a deal with the Vikings, Los Angeles has ended up drafting Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham. It is not my favorite move for them to make, but he could be really good being coached up by Harbaugh. I think this trade works for everyone but Hortiz.
While he has to know that Harbaugh is running the show in Los Angeles, Hortiz didn't leave the Baltimore Ravens for nothing. Yes, he may have a great working relationship with Harbaugh's older brother John, but most front-office executives only get to be a general manager once. We see far more head-coaching retreads than we do general managers who bombed getting second chances.
Ultimately, the Chargers would have to really like somebody around No. 11 to consider moving back, regardless of the trade package a team like the Vikings could present to them. While Latham is a fine prospect, I think you do this trade if you think Georgia tight end Brock Bowers can make it past the New York Jets picking at No. 10. He would be an unreal playmaker catching passes from Herbert.
Harbaugh can try to do right by McCarthy, but Hortiz has a roster to rebuild on the fly in Los Angeles.