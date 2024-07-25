Jim Harbaugh didn’t even need full day of camp to return to exceptionally weird form
By Kinnu Singh
Meet Jim Harbaugh. He is a 60-year-old man who moved to Southern California earlier this year. Harbaugh currently resides in a RV at a waterfront RV park in Huntington Beach. It's a nice RV, but you can tell from the way he says "this is my Quantum Thor Motor Coach" that he doesn't know anything about it. In April, Harbaugh was binge watching "The Rockford Files" and hanging out with his friend, Greg Roman, who also lives in the same RV park.
Harbaugh, by the way, is also the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Roman is his offensive coordinator. There are few coaches more entertaining or quirky, and it didn't take long for Harbaugh to let his personality shine.
Jim Harbaugh began training camp by explaining emotions of being born
The Chargers began training camp on Wednesday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at their brand-new facility in El Segundo. During his first training camp press conference, Harbaugh described how he was feeling on his first day back in the NFL.
At first, Harbaugh compared it to New Year's Day. Then, he found a more apt comparison.
"It feels like being born," Harbaugh said. "It feels like coming out of the womb, you know?"
Harbaugh didn't seem to realize that nobody — perhaps besides him — knows what it feels like to come out of a womb. But don't worry, because he went on to explain the emotions of a baby being born. As he went on, it began to seem like he was talking less about football, and more about the experience of birth.
"You're in there and it's comfortable and it's safe," Harbaugh said. "And now, you're out and you're born. The lights are on. It's bright. You've got chaos. People looking at you, people talking at you."
For a second, it seemed as if Harbaugh actually began to reminisce on his time in the womb and his emotional moments when he first left it.
"It just feels good to have it happen," Harbaugh said after a pause.
Harbaugh spent the past nine years serving as the head coach of Michigan, his alma mater. He led the team to an undefeated 15-0 record and a national championship in 2023 before joining the Chargers this offseason.
This will mark Harbaugh's second stint as a head coach in the NFL. He previously helped turn around a struggling San Francisco 49ers team that had eight consecutive losing seasons before his arrival. The team went to three consecutive NFC Championships under Harbaugh and made a Super Bowl appearance following the 2013 season. Harbaugh left for Michigan after compiling a 44-19-1 record during his four years in San Francisco.
Now, the Chargers will hope to be reborn under Harbaugh. Despite having quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm, Los Angeles has not made a postseason appearance since 2018.