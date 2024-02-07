Jim Harbaugh didn’t let another Michigan assistant slip away this time
After losing his son to the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff, Jim Harbaugh couldn't let another Michigan assistant slip away this time.
By Lior Lampert
Jim Harbaugh guided the Michigan Wolverines to their first outright National Championship since 1948 this season, parlaying it into a return to the NFL head coaching reigns. After signing a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Chargers to be their next head coach, Harbaugh has to fill out the rest of his staff.
In an attempt to elevate those who shared success with him at Michigan, Harbaugh has pursued assistants from his former coaching staff, including his son – Jay Harbaugh. Jay spent the past five seasons with his father at Michigan, serving as the team’s special teams coordinator. Per a previous report from the Ann Arbor News, Jay was expected to follow his dad to join the Chargers coaching staff, but they weren’t the only team vying for his services.
Ultimately, Jay accepted an offer to reunite with former Michigan defensive coordinator and current Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff in the same role.
However, Harbaugh made sure to not let another Michigan assistant slip through the cracks this time after losing his son to the Seahawks, hiring Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator.
Los Angeles Chargers hire Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator
Per Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Chargers have finalized a deal to hire Jesse Minter as their new defensive coordinator.
Minter has spent the past two seasons working alongside Harbaugh at Michigan, helping develop what has been regarded as arguably the most stout defensive units in the nation during their time together. In 2022, Minter was recognized for his efforts and selected as a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the country’s best assistant coach.
This season, the Wolverines allowed the fewest points per game (10.4) to opponents under the tutelage of Minter, allowing the second-fewest passing yards (152.6) and sixth-fewest rushing yards (87.1) per game to opposing offenses.
Harbaugh signed a five-year deal with an average annual salary of $16 million with the Chargers last month after the franchise decided to part ways with former coach Brandon Staley following an embarrassing 63-21 Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on national television.
Now, he’s bringing Minter (in addition to Mike Elston and Dylan Roney) to follow him from Ann Arbor to Los Angeles.