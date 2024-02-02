Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers expectations might be just a tad unrealistic
Jim Harbaugh is going to win leading the Los Angeles Chargers, but let's pump the brakes a bit.
By John Buhler
Before the Los Angeles Chargers win "multiple, multiple championships" under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, they need to win one by winning multiple, multiple games in a season. Harbaugh was introduced as Los Angeles' next head coach earlier this week. He spent the last little bit of his NFL career backing up Ryan Leaf on that god awful monstrosity of a team that tried to play for Mike Riley.
However, that was then, and this is now. Harbaugh left his alma mater of Michigan after the Wolverines won their first national championship since splitting one with Nebraska in 1997. He goes to a Chargers team that is talented and perennially underperforming, one of the most snakebitten franchises in the NFL today. They do have a bright future, thanks to Harbaugh and Justin Herbert.
All the while during his introductory press conference as the next head coach of the Chargers, Harbaugh pretty much channeled his inner Heatle by saying there will be "multiple, multiple championships" in Los Angeles. The Chargers have never won a Super Bowl and only been to one.
"It needs to be multiple, multiple championships. We're going to be humble. Humble and hungry. But that's our goal. Our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships."
That being said, I love the idea of the other NFL teams fearing the intimidating shade of powder blue.
"A tough team, a resilient team, a relentless team, a physical team, is what we're going to aspire to be. Don't let the powder blues fool you."
While I do think Harbaugh will win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles, let's not put the cart before the horse.
Jim Harbaugh already put insane pressure on the Los Angeles Chargers
Look. I don't think Harbaugh would have taken the job if he didn't think he was going to win, and win big there. Going to the AFC West which already has two Super Bowl-winning coaches at the helm of the operation in Sean Payton at Denver and Andy Reid at Kansas City certainly makes things difficult, but Reid could retire soon, and Payton did briefly retire from coaching before then getting back into it.
For the better part of Herbert's career in Los Angeles, the Chargers have been a borderline playoff team. Last year was the exception, but I like their chances of winning 10 games next year more than I do five. The good news for the Chargers is Harbaugh pretty much wins right away wherever he goes. The problem is that he burns hotter than 1,000 suns, and he rarely has any staying power anywhere.
Truth be told, I think spending close to a decade at his alma mater chilled him out a bit. He may be youthful in spirit, but he just turned 60. Should Harabugh coach through his age-65 to age-67 season in Los Angeles, I would be legitimately shocked if he did not win a Super Bowl. The problem is the Chargers are one of only 12 NFL teams who have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy even once.
Harbaugh has his work cut out for him, but if he wants to elevate the Bolts' standard, then so be it.