Jim Harbaugh makes Michigan reunion possible in Los Angeles with Chargers' draft pick
Former Michigan head coach did the nicest thing with the No. 69 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
By John Buhler
It was only a matter of time before Jim Harbaugh took one of his former Michigan players with him to Los Angeles. Harbaugh took a few key pieces with him from Ann Arbor on the coaching side of things this offseason, none more important than new Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. While that was cool and all, we should have known that he was going to draft a Michigan man.
After taking offensive tackle Joe Alt No. 5 overall out of Notre Dame on Thursday night and taking Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey very early on Thursday night at No. 34 overall, Harbaugh wasted no time in making linebacker Junior Colson the Chargers' third-round pick at No. 69 overall. How incredibly nice of him! So far, you have to love what the Chargers have done in the NFL Draft.
To make the moment even sweeter, this video was captured from the Chargers' war room with Harbaugh grinning from ear to ear with such impeccable chompers. He called up Colson and asked him if he wanted to be a Charger. Colson of course said yes, leading to a moment that will surely go viral at some point down the line. "Who's got it better than us?" For now, Harbaugh may have a point.
No matter how you feel about Michigan, the Chargers or Harbaugh in general, this is a great moment.
Los Angeles has plenty of work to do to surround Justin Herbert with enough talent to compete.
Jim Harbaugh grants Junior Colson's NFL dreams by drafting him
Colson committed to play for Harbaugh out of high school in 2021. The Brentwood, Tennessee native grew up in Haiti before being adopted by the Colsons at nine years old. He was brought into a household of Michigan fans and ended up playing for Coach Harbaugh when it was time to go to college. Colson was an all-conference performer and a national champion while starring at Michigan.
There is a lot to like about this move for so many reasons. Colson knows exactly what Harbaugh is about as a head coach, as well as the type of defense Minter will call for the Bolts. Going to your hometown team may pull at the heartstrings a little more, but going to play for your former coach is just a rite of passage in the NFL. As long as you have your guy, you will always have a place in the NFL.
Surely, Colson, Harbaugh and the rest of the Chargers coming over from Michigan have to realize how hard this turn around is going to be. Herbert is great, but the Bolts need a ton of help everywhere. More importantly, they play in the same division as the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They will have to find a way to beat Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid twice a year.
For now, we can celebrate one of the best parts about seeing players get drafted with this reunion.