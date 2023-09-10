Jim Harbaugh served suspension in the most Jim Harbaugh way possible
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is sitting out for the first three games of the college football season, but he just can't stay away from the game.
By Kristen Wong
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a three-game suspension that was self-imposed by the school over three weeks ago.
Harbaugh was the subject of an NCAA investigation into Michigan's "impermissible on- and off-campus recruiting" during the pandemic dead period, and even though the investigation is still ongoing, the Wolverines decided to ban Harbaugh themselves as a way to potentially soften a future ruling.
As a consequence of his self-imposed suspension, Harbaugh can coach the Wolverines during the week but is not allowed to be with the team for the first three games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green.
Harbaugh will return for Michigan's Big Ten opener against Rutgers on September 23.
In the meantime, what has the longtime Michigan coach been up to? Exactly what one might expect.
Harbaugh apparently volunteered to be part of the chain-moving gang at his son's youth football game this weekend. What a dad.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh serves suspension on the sidelines of son's football game
Jim Harbaugh's eldest son, Jay Harbaugh, works as a special teams coach on the Wolverines and was designated as the team's interim head coach for the first three games.
The No. 2 ranked Michigan cruised to easy wins over East Carolina and UNLV at Ann Arbor in the last few weeks. Key offensive pieces like Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy, and Roman Wilson helped the team roll to blowout wins in Harbaugh's absence and will figure to be the main characters of another successful Michigan season.
The 59-year-old Harbaugh is entering his ninth year with Michigan, and his Wolverines are going into the 2023-24 season as a popular favorite to win the league.
The Wolverines are scheduled to play Bowling Green next on September 16.