Jim Harbaugh still has one golden parachute opportunity in the NFL
If Jim Harbaugh wants to escape the NCAA microscope and head back to the NFL, one destination may be intrigued enough to give him the chance.
The debate over whether Michigan football should be punished by the Big Ten before the end of the regular season may be raging, but there's only one likely outcome in Ann Arbor. Whether or not the punishment comes sooner or later, it's tough to imagine Jim Harbaugh remains the Wolverines' head coach in 2024.
He was already heavily rumored to be considering the NFL after last season. If the league comes calling this time, Harbaugh has every reason to get out of dodge.
And a sanctuary from the NCAA storm may have just presented itself.
The Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and, according to Benjamin Allbright, owner Mark Davis is "intrigued" by Harbaugh and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Considering reporting from January that Harbaugh had worn out his welcome as an NFL head coaching candidate, the interest from Davis and the Raiders could give Harbaugh new life in the NFL.
Jim Harbaugh could be a candidate for the Raiders job
There's a universe where interim head coach Antonio Pierce wins the job by guiding the Raiders to a turnaround. But the chatter around Harbaugh and the Raiders is now everywhere.
The connection is obvious but that doesn't mean Harbaugh's path to the NFL is completely clear. Some reports have indicated that the league won't make itself a safe harbor for Harbaugh to escape NCAA punishment. If he is hit with a lengthy suspension, the NFL has set a precedent to honor it.
Even so, Davis may be content with dealing with that complication if it means getting a proven head coach like Harbaugh. The conversy notwithstanding, Harbaugh has taken an NFL team to the Super Bowl and a college football team to the CFP.
And then, of course, there's the possibility that Harbaugh beats the rap and sticks with the Wolverines. You never know.