Jim Irsay's latest incendiary tweet defies conventions, and we like it
Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn't been one to stick to the status quo.
By Kristen Wong
Is anyone that surprised that the man who hired Jeff Saturday to be an NFL head coach is doing things against the norm?
On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay posted what at first appeared to be an official update on Anthony Richardson's health status on Twitter. After he relayed the success of Richardson's shoulder surgery, however, Irsay added a little something extra.
Referencing Week 7's Colts-Browns game, Irsay wrote: "The NFL admits and understands that they did not make the correct calls at end of Sunday’s Colts/Browns Game." He also stated his support for a rule change that would utilize Instant Replay for every call in the last two minutes of a game.
It's not uncommon for NFL teams to discuss controversial calls with the league after the fact. But seeing a team owner publicly post about the league's officiating errors -- and the league's subsequent confession -- is about as jolting as seeing Carson Wentz wear three different team uniforms.
Irsay, like many enraged Colts fans, was likely not happy with the referees' calls at the end of the Browns-Colts game in Week 7. A run-of-the-mill Andrew Luck-jersey-wearing fan tweeting about the horrific officiating is one thing. As an NFL franchise owner, Irsay may have been expected to practice more discretion when it comes to controversial topics.
Given Irsay's latest social media activity, it would seem like the Colts head honcho is bucking past trends and choosing to speak his mind, no matter how much trouble it gets him. At the time of this writing, the league has not taken any action toward Irsay for his finger-wagging tweet.
For a quick refresher: the Colts were on the receiving side of two terrible calls at the end of the 39-38 loss to the Browns. One was an illegal contact penalty on Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. which negated a sack-turned-fumble-recovery for Indy's defense that would have ended the game. Instead, Cleveland got an automatic first down.
The other call was a defensive pass interference penalty also on Baker. On a shot into the Colts' end zone, Baker appeared to make illegal contact with Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, yet a closer look at the replay reveals the pass was uncatchable, thereby nullifying any potential penalty.
The Browns' Week 7 win has tremendous implications for the AFC playoff race, and the Colts have every right to be upset. Do team owners have a right to air their grievances as well as the league's dirty laundry? It looks like Jim Irsay is setting a precedent, and we're here for it.