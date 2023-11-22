Jim Irsay goes on wild twitter rant against First Take, threatens legal action
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay threatened to sue ESPN's First Take on Wednesday night, ranting against the show on twitter.
By Mark Powell
In an interview with 'Real Sports' on HBO, Colts owner Jim Irsay discussed (among other things) his 2014 arrest, insisting he was prosecuted because he was a 'white billionaire'.
"I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire," Irsay said. "If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not."
When asked how he felt his comments would be received by the majority of sports fans, specifically those less affluent than he, Irsay did not back down.
"I don't care what it sounds like," Irsay said. "It's the truth. ... I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth, and I know the truth."
Irsay went on to suggest he only failed the sobriety test because he had just undergone hip surgery, and said he only plead guilty to "get it over with".
First Take responds to Jim Irsay interview
As you can see in the tweet above, First Take's Chris Russo (along with Stephen A Smith and others) did not take kindly to Irsay's comments. Russo claimed that Irsay was handed his team, and therefore not a legitimate NFL owner.
Irsay responded to this indictment as well, saying that he has earned his status, and seemingly painting himself as a rags to riches story.
Were Irsay to sue First Take, it likely would not end well, as Pro Football Talk insists:
"Regardless of whether a minor factual error was made when discussing the facts surrounding Irsay’s arrest, the last thing he should do is sue. The financial damages in defamation cases are determined by assessing the harm done to the plaintiff’s reputation. It’s therefore important to establish the plaintiff’s pre-existing reputation," Mike Florio wrote.
Irsay's reputation isn't in a great place as is, and a singular mistake regarding his arrest (if it's indeed a mistake) won't be worth the legal cost for the Colts owner.