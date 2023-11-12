Jimbo Fisher's job security the subject of emergency meetings that would cost A&M plenty
Jimbo Fisher could soon find himself unemployed after a meeting with high-up Texas A&M decision makers focused on his future with the school.
By Josh Wilson
How much might Texas A&M be willing to pay to move off of its seven-year head coach Jimbo Fisher? The answer might soon be clear if the school decides to fire Fisher. His buyout is reportedly $75 million.
Earlier this week, according to Yahoo! Sports' college football reporter Ross Dellenger, higher-ups at the school met to discuss Fisher and his job security. The Board of Regents met for four hours to discuss Fisher and whether or not the school should opt to move on from Fisher who has eight years left on his deal.
Jimbo Fisher could be out of a job by Monday
According to Dellenger, Fisher was the subject of a meeting Thursday, and more meetings are expected to happen on Sunday. "Such board meetings normally lay the groundwork for such a significant move to be made," Dellenger wrote.
Notably, Dellenger points out the Aggies are 4-11 in the last 15 games against Power 5 opponents.
The buyout would be significant, notably ranked the second-most-expensive before this season began, coming in under only Kirby Smart at Georgia. Below him by about $5 million is LSU football's Brian Kelly and then several tiers away is James Franklin at $64 million in Penn State.
The decision to move off Fisher would be seismic, and signal huge changes coming to the A&M football program that has languished the last several years.