Jimbo Fisher could take a reputation rehab assignment in Alabama
Following his shocking sacking, Jimbo Fisher may already be looking for his next job.
By Kristen Wong
Jimbo Fisher is out of Texas A&M. What's next?
The six-year head coach was ousted out of the Aggies football program earlier this week in a move that had dire financial consequences. Per the 10-year fully guaranteed contract Fisher signed at the end of the 2017 season, the coach is owed the entire amount of the remaining money of his deal, which totals over $75 million.
Fisher's financial stability isn't at jeopardy for the foreseeable future. His reputation as a coach, however, could use a facelift.
If Fisher is looking to retool his image and re-establish himself as one of the leading coaching figures in college football, he may get back into the saddle with a rehab assignment.
Kevin Scarbinsky of AL.com theorized that Fisher could be hired at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and take on a coaching role -- assuming Trent Dilfer is open to the opportunity.
Jimbo Fisher needs to improve his reputation, but how?
Scarbinsky wrote, "Jimbo Fisher, senior analyst. Or special assistant to the head coach. Or personal consigliere. His title wouldn’t be important, but his contribution could be invaluable. UAB is a program in need of some victories. Adding a national championship coach with roots in this state to the staff meetings could be a win for everyone involved."
Years ago, Jimbo Fisher was considered one of the most desirable head coaches in the nation during his blazing start to his Aggies' tenure. Yet in the past three seasons, Texas A&M has gone 19-15 despite attracting a cesspool of top-ranked talent.
2023 is no exception. The Aggies suffered an early loss to Miami, racked up a few other disappointing defeats, and have once again found themselves in the middle of the pack with no hope of reaching the national title game.
In Fisher's entire time at Texas A&M, he has failed to win even a SEC division title, much less the championship.
UAB is only one of many schools who could land on Fisher's radar next year. The Aggies clearly don't view Fisher as a formative piece for the future, but it'll be up to Fisher to prove them wrong.