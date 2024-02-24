Jimmy Butler among numerous players ejected after Heat, Pelicans brawl
Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected during Friday night's game between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Heat returned to the court for the first time since the All-Star break. This also happened to be the first game that Jimmy Butler has played in since Feb. 7. Their first opponents on the scheduled were against the New Orlean Pelicans, who are in prime playoff contention.
Well in the second half, things got heated, so to speak, between both squads.
In the fourth quarter, with the Heat leading 84-80, Butler had the ball stolen from him by Pelicans star Zion Williamson. As Williamson attempted to go for the layup to cut their deficit to one, Kevin Love grabbed him to prevent it from happening. That resulted in Williamson falling to the floor.
Naji Marshall came to Williamson's defense, shoving Love. Butler then returned the favor to Marshall, and that's when both teams entered a pull-apart.
Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall, Thomas Bryant, and Jose Alvarado all ejected after Heat, Pelicans brawl
During the scuffle, both Butler and Marshall grabbed each other by the neck, which caused the scuffle to head towards center court by the broadcast table between the benches.
After the dust settled, Butler and Marshall were both ejected as a result of their shoving match. Joining them was Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were also thrown out of the game.
The Heat went on to win the game 106-95.
Butler scored 23 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the field, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists in 27 minutes of playing time.
As for Marshall, the bench forward recorded two assists and one rebound, while going 0-for-4 from the field.
With this, we now await to see what kind of punishment all four players will receive from the NBA. The Heat next play on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. As for the Pelicans, they face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.