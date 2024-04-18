Jimmy Butler injury update is the absolute worst-case scenario for the Miami Heat
After losing to the 76ers, the Miami Heat needs Jimmy Butler to make a deep playoff run. Unfortunately for the Heat, his availability is in doubt.
During the Miami Heat's play-in loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jimmy Butler left with an apparent knee injury, one the franchise feared would sideline him for an "indefinite period." According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, "the expectation is Miami's Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks" with an MCL injury in his right knee.
The injury came early in the game when the Butler collided with Kelly Oubre Jr. on a layup.
Based on the timeline offered by Shams, it should be expected that the Heat will likely be Butler-less for the first round of the playoffs ... if they're even able to get out of the Play-In Tournament. If somehow, the Heat are able to get out of the tournament and first round without Butler, it's possible that the star could come back for the second round of the playoffs.
It was quite apparent that Butler was suffering from a major injury as he was struggling on the offensive side of the floor. The Miami Heat had a tough time putting up points without Butler on the floor and will need to beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday if the franchise wants to avoid elimination.
Taking care of Chicago might be doable for the Heat without Butler in the lineup but the reward for beating the Bulls on Friday is a seven-game series with the 64-win Boston Celtics. With that in mind, it's worth wondering if the Heat season is essentially over.
Is the Miami Heat season over with Jimmy Butler's injury?
Even though the Butler-less Heat could certainly take care of a Bulls squad that isn't healthy, the season will most likely be over with a four-game sweep by the Boston Celtics in the first round. After making the Finals last season by beating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will probably be lucky to get a game against the Celtics without their star and Boston hungry for revenge.
It would be an amazing story if the Heat could pull off the upset but the odds are stacked against them.