Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update for Heat vs. Bucks
Will Jimmy Butler take the floor when the Miami Heat travel to Fiserv Forum to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks?
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Heat have two more games before heading into the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, including a clash against the Milwaukee Bucks and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight at Fiserv Forum. Will the Heat have their two-way superstar Jimmy Butler for the game?
Butler sat out Miami’s most recent game against the Boston Celtics after he was granted a leave of absence to tend to the death of a family member, per an official statement from his agent, Bernie Lee.
After being granted a leave of absence, reports suggested Butler was expected to play against the Celtics before he ultimately did not suit up last Sunday, Feb. 11. However, now there seems to be more clarity on the matter and what it means for Butler's availability ahead of the All-Star break.
Jimmy Butler injury update for Miami Heat vs. Bucks
According to the NBA’s official injury report, Butler will sidelined for tonight’s contest against the Bucks.
Ira Winderman, who covers the Heat for the Sun-Sentinel, has reported that Butler will not only miss tonight’s game versus Milwaukee but also won’t be available for tomorrow’s affair against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sitting at 28-25, Miami finds themselves in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings as they try to overcome the absence of their franchise leader.
While it is not injury-related, this will mark Butler’s 17 missed games this season. He will be automatically disqualified from winning awards and earning All-NBA honors once he is officially ruled out for tomorrow’s meeting with the 76ers.
In 37 games played, Butler has averaged 21.4 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor and a career-best 44 percent from beyond the arc to go with 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Most importantly, our thoughts are with Butler and his family as they mourn the loss of a family member and navigate through these difficult times.