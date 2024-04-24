Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update for Heat vs. Celtics, Game 2
The Miami Heat were completely overwhelmed by the Boston Celtics in Game 1. Will they have Jimmy Butler back in time for Game 2?
By Ian Levy
Things got ugly in a hurry for the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. The Heat trailed by five at the end of the first quarter, 15 at the end of the half and 32 at the end of the third. They eventually closed the gap to 20, but still lost in embarrassing fashion — 114-94.
The Heat are already overmatched in this series, they're the No. 8 seed and needed to make it through the Play-In Tournament to even secure a playoff berth. The Celtics, on the other hand, finished with the best record in the league and a historic regular-season point differential. But the absence of Jimmy Butler put the Heat at an even bigger disadvantage in Game 1.
Butler suffered an MCL sprain in the Play-In Tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers and, as much as the Heat could use him, he's a long shot to return any time soon.
Jimmy Butler is out for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics
Butler is already listed as out for Game 2 on the NBA's official injury report. The initial prognosis for his recovery was multiple weeks and there hasn't been anything new that would change that timeline. Even if the Heat are able to rebound and upset the Celtics there's a chance they'd have to begin the next series without Butler as well.
Several players saw increased minutes in Game 1 due to Butler's absence, including Delon Wright who went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. But where the Heat will really need more production is from Tyler Herro, who takes over as the primary creator, scorer and initiator in Butler's absence. Herro finished Game 1 with just 11 points and 4 assists, shooting 4-of-13 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.
Game 2 tips off tonight, Apr. 24, at 7:00 p.m. on TNT.