Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update for Heat vs. Lakers
Will Jimmy Butler be available for tonight's game against the Lakers? Here's the latest on the Heat star.
By Kdelaney
This evening, the Miami Heat will face the Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling bicoastal matchup. The Miami Heat (19-14) are fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) are tenth in the Western Conference. Both teams are looking for a turnaround after losing their last two games. However, the Heat will have to find a way to accomplish this without assistance from one of their most talented players.
Jimmy Butler out for tonight's game against Lakers
According to the injury report, Jimmy Butler is out for tonight's game due to a right foot irritation. The last time Butler played was on Dec. 30 against the Utah Jazz. It was during this game that Butler sustained his foot injury, which prevented him from returning to the game. On the season, Butler averages 21.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. On top of that, Butler is shooting an impressive 46.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.
ESPN reports Butler is expected to return on Jan. 5. The Miami Heat have played nine games without Butler this season. In those nine games, the Heat posted a surprising 5-4 record. So, although Butler's offensive firepower and defensive intensity are immensely valued, the Miami Heat are not completely lost without him.
Alongside Butler, Haywood Highsmith (concussion protocal) is out for the Heat tonight. Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) and Josh Richardson (left back) are game-time decisions. As for the Lakers, Rui Hachimura (left calf strain) won't be available. It feels worthy to mention LeBron James (non-COVID illness), D'Angelo Russel (tailbone contusion), Cam Reddish (left groin soreness), and Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise) are all listed as game-time decisions as well.
In a game like this where bench production will be an important factor, it is important to note Miami's bench ranks slightly higher than Los Angeles'. The Miami Heat's bench is 10th with a .576 winning percentage, while the Los Angeles Lakers bench is 18th with a .500 winning percentage. All in all, Miami has a slight edge when it comes to bench production, which could be the deciding factor in the game.