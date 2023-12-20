Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update for Magic vs. Heat
Will Jimmy Butler be available for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic?
By Kdelaney
The Miami Heat are preparing to face the Orlando Magic in this inner conference/division/state matchup. The Magic (16-9) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat (15-12) are seventh. However, according to the Southeastern Division standings, tonight's game is between the top two teams, with Miami only two games behind Orlando.
This is the first of four meetings between these teams this season. The Heat are 3-2 in their last five games, while the Magic are 2-3 - with every loss coming on the road. The Magic are happy to return to their newly renamed Kia Center tonight, a place where they have succeeded this season. As the Magic look to extend their nine-game home winning streak, the Heat will look to improve their already impressive road record (8-6 on the season, sixth best in the league). This will be an uphill battle for the Heat though, as they'll be without one of their key players.
Jimmy Butler out for tonight's game against Heat
According to the injury report, Jimmy Butler is out for tonight's game due to a left calf strain. Butler is two games removed from hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 16. Needless to say, Butler has been 'the guy' in Miami since his arrival. In his fifth season with the Heat, Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He shoots 46.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3. In the Heat's four games without Butler this season, they are 1-3.
Along with Butler, Kevin Love is also out for tonight's game. As for the Magic, Joe Inlges (ankle) and Markelle Fultz (knee) are both out. Despite Butler's absence, fans will still be treated to a Paolo Banchero-Bam Adebayo face-off. Banchero is currently the Magic's leading scorer, rebounder, and assister. As for Adebayo, he leads Miami in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. With that said, although both teams are missing key players, tonight's matchup still looks to be an exciting one.