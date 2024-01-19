Dreams do come true: Jimmy Butler is recording a country album
Jimmy Butler is *double checks notes* taking notes from DJ Khaled as he puts together his country album.
By Kdelaney
This past October, Jimmy Butler arrived at media day in an emo-cosplay. Black painted fingernails, eye, lip, and nose piercings, and a swooshy hairstyle completed Butler's look. Although I wish I could tell you that a Jimmy Butler punk album was on the way, I must maintain my ethos as a writer. It's not. While 'emo Jimmy' was only a phase, 'country Jimmy' is not.
Move over Miranda Lambert, here comes Jimmy Butler
Butler, an avid country music fan from Tomball, Texas told The Guardian that he's been quietly working on his own country album for over a year. The Miami Heat small forward has already amassed about 60 songs for the project, but supposedly he wants to record around 200 to choose from when all is said and done.
"There’s so many people out there, and I’m one of them, that are like, ‘Man, I can do that,’" Butler said to The Guardian, "and you really don’t know how difficult it is to make a No 1 song, how difficult it is to have all these songs on the back burner. And you got to pick the right ones. And it’s fun, and I do love it, but my goodness, it’s difficult. It’s stressful – it’s completely different from basketball." It feels safe to say from Butler's media day appearance that he isn't afraid to try anything.
Butler said his motivation for getting into music was to "humble" himself. "I grew up in a small town outside of Houston, Texas, so I’ve listened to all types of music my entire life." Coffee, emo, and country music are part of Butler’s daily routine. Funnily enough, Butler's emo media day is the result of his kid's nanny loving My Chemical Romance and playing their songs often on their house speakers.
According to The Guardian's Claire De Lune, Butler is unlikely to sing on this project as he sees himself in more of a 'songwriter/producer role.' "I’m like the DJ Khaled of this thing," Butler said, complimenting Khaled's production skills.“He’s a crazy talented individual. To bring all these artists together and to have them be able to maintain the egos and be like, ‘Yo, look, this is what we’re trying to get done here,’ he’s mastered it. I freaking love DJ Khaled. 'We are the best,' as he would say."
On the one hand, it's not easy to picture a Jimmy Butler country album. On the other hand, it's even harder to imagine Jimmy Butler being an amateur at anything. That being said...move over Miranda Lambert -Jimmy Butler's coming to town.