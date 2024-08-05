Jimmy Butler should already have one foot out the door in Miami
By Kyle Delaney
Jimmy Butler has been the Miami Heat's main focus since he arrived in South Beach in 2019. He's taken this team to three Conference Finals, two NBA Finals, and has overall been a major part of Miami's success. However, with Bam Adebayo's recent three-year, $166 million extension, coupled with his impressive play during the 2024 Olympics, it appears the Heat are ready to recalibrate and make him the face of their team.
This June, The Athletic reported that Butler would not sign an extension with the Miami Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out clause in 2025. Pat Riley seemed reserved about committing to Butler when reporters asked him about the Butler extension this past May. When the topic of Butler's extension was brought up, Riley responded, "That's a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who's going to be there and available every single night."
The fact of the matter is, the best ability is availability and while Butler played 60 games last season, Adebayo played 71. Butler will also turn 35 before the start of next season. Adebayo, on the other hand, just turned 27. You could certainly argue that Jimmy is approaching the twilight phase of his career, while Bam is entering his true prime, as this year’s Olympics have proven.
Butler was eligible for a two-year, $113 million extension this summer. However, if he waits until next summer, he can get more years on an even more lucrative contract. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that, after opting out, Butler will have the option of a four-year extension worth $243 million with his current team or a three-year contract worth $171 million with another team.
Butler is still one of the best two-way players in today's game when healthy. His run in Miami has been nothing short of historic. He set a franchise record with his 56-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 during the 2023 Playoffs. He's earned the nickname 'Playoff Jimmy' and has cemented himself in Heat fans' hearts as one of the most talented competitors to ever come through South Beach. Yet all good things must come to an end. And if Adebayo and Butler could keep the Heat competitive while stepping on each other's toes the whole time? Imagine what this team could accomplish with a slight retooling.
Keep in mind, that Jimmy Butler left the Chicago Bulls after six seasons. As Jimmy prepares for his sixth (and possibly last) season with the Heat, there's certainly a lot at stake. True to Jimmy Butler's style though, he is betting on himself. All in all, it will be interesting to see how this season unfolds in Miami.