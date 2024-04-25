Jimmy Butler trolls the living hell out of Celtics bringing back Jaylen Brown's own words
Jimmy Butler didn't need to play to hand the Celtics an L.
Jimmy Butler's absence was supposed to bury the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament but they prevailed without him. Now facing the Boston Celtics in the first round, they're proving they can win without him again.
When the Heat beat the Celtics in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1, Butler picked the perfect way to troll the opposition. He used their own words.
Butler posted an edit on Instagram with his face photoshopped over Jaylen Brown's along with the guard's quote from last year after Boston fell behind 3-0 in the series against the Heat: "Don't let us get one."
"Feeling cute, might delete later," Butler wrote. "Sikeeeee I aint deleting s***."
Jimmy Butler trolled the Celtics into oblivion
Butler is one of the most entertaining personalities in the NBA. It's wonderful he can still deliver even when he's not out on the court.
The Miami star sprained his right MCL in the Play-In Tournament against the 76ers. He missed the next elimination game against the Bulls but his teammates pulled out a victory to earn a series with the Celtics.
That injury could realistically keep him out for the rest of the playoffs. The Heat will need to win at least one series if not two to even give him the slightest hope of playing.
They've given themselves a chance after stealing a game in Boston. Tyler Herro dropped 24 points and 14 assists while Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin each delivered 21 points as Miami took Game 2.
The Celtis got 33 points from Brown and 28 from Jayson Tatum but the rest of the team fell flat.
Wednesday's loss could be a psychological blow to Boston even without Butler's teasing. They were stunned by the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last year. Even though they managed to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the series, Butler ended their run to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals. Butler isn't around to beat them this time around but they've stumbled anyways and he won't let them forget it.