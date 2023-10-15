Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Raiders QB leaves game in ambulance
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was seen leaving the stadium in Vegas in an ambulance after suffering an injury against the Patriots.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a big hit from the Patriots defense late in the first half that caused him to get up slowly. He appeared to be holding his midsection, but stayed in the game to finish the drive, which ended with a Daniel Carlson field goal just before halftime.
It turns out, the injury might be more serious than expected.
According to Heidi Fang of the Review Journal on the ground at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Garoppolo was seen getting into an ambulance and being taken to a hospital before the Raiders returned to the field from halftime.
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital with back injury
The reports regarding the ambulance and being taken to the hospital came after NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that Garoppolo was doubtful to return with a back injury.
With Garoppolo out, the Raiders will turn to veteran Brian Hoyer -- another former Patriot -- at quarterback for the remainder of the Week 7 game against the Patriots.
Prior to his exit on Sunday, Garoppolo did have an interception working against him in the box score but, overall, had been putting together a nice game against his former team. In the one half, he went 14-of-22 for 162 yards with a touchdown to, yet again another former Patriot, Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders also held a 13-6 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Garoppolo, unfortunately, has been oft-injured in his career, including missing most of the 2023 season while with the 49ers. He's also already missed one game this season as well, Week 4 against the Chargers. In that game, however, it was rookie Aidan O'Connell who filled in for Jimmy G instead of Hoyer.
We will continue to keep you updated with Garoppolo's injury with any new information that becomes available.