Jimmy Graham says retirement is not official, will talk to Saints before making decision
By Lior Lampert
On March 29, New Orleans Saints veteran tight end Jimmy Graham posted what felt like a retirement announcement on Instagram.
Since then, it appears Graham has had a change of heart if recent intel from ESPN's Katherine Terrell is any indication.
Only two months have passed since Graham's heartfelt message to the franchise that took a chance on "a kid who many didn't believe could do it." But after having time to mull over the decision, the five-time Pro Bowler is reconsidering his choice. He will speak to the Saints and continue weighing options before making anything official.
"I'm going to reach out to the Saints and figure out what's best [for both sides], and then make the decision on when it's best for me to retire," Graham said, per Terrell.
Despite his social media activity, Graham said "he's not sure yet" when asked if he is officially hanging up the cleats. Regardless of what happens, the 13-year pro made it clear he only intends to continue his playing career if it is in New Orleans.
"I don't have any expectations," Graham told Terrell. "I just want to make sure when I retire, it's as a Saints, and it's when they want me to."
Upon entering the NFL in 2010 as a third-round draft pick, Graham instantly emerged as one of the most physically dominant athletes in the league. At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, he quickly became one of the premier red zone threats. His 89 touchdowns rank fourth all-time among tight ends.
Graham earned his lone All-Pro First Team nod in 2013, catching 86 passes for 1,215 receiving yards and a league-leading 16 scores. He spent his first five seasons with the Saints before venturing to other teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. However, he has failed to replicate his production with New Orleans elsewhere.
In 2023, Graham was a shell of his former self. He appeared in 13 games, only logging six receptions, albeit four of them resulted in trips to the end zone. Nonetheless, the longtime Saint is ready to suit up for the Saints if called upon as he potentially gears up for his age-38 campaign.