JJ McCarthy's emotional plea to Vikings fans makes vague injury twist even tougher to handle
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a spot of bad news on Tuesday, when it was announced that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in April's NFL Draft, will undergo surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.
It's a brutal break for McCarthy, who was in a relatively open competition for the starting QB spot. It's never ideal to begin your career injured, and it gives Minnesota far less optionality if the Sam Darnold experiment goes south.
If there's room for optimism, it is rooted in the generally quick recovery time for a meniscus injury compared to other knee ligaments. The exact timeline for McCarthy is not yet determined, so there's a chance he is back much sooner than one might expect.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a firm decision on the timeline won't be made until the time of the operation, when the doctor will determine if McCarthy has a complete tear of the meniscus or only a partial tear.
McCarthy, who has endeared himself to the Vikings faithful in record time, posted a heartfelt message to the fandom on X/Twitter. He is already itching to get back on the field.
JJ McCarthy posts encouraging message to VIkings fandom after heartbreaking injury
'Amor fati' is Latin for 'love of one's fate.' Clearly, McCarthy is taking this setback in stride, as best he can. It's not necessarily about the injury itself in the NFL — it's about how quickly a player can bounce back and how diligently they work toward a productive return. McCarthy's work ethic has received glowing reviews in Vikings camp, so Minnesota should feel good about his recovery.
McCarthy looked excellent in his preseason debut on Saturday, completing 11-of-17 passes for 118 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While not flawless, it was a productive showing that far outstripped his first-round draft peers. It's never wise to read too far into preseason football, but McCarthy looked ready. More than one might think, given his limited experience relative to other rookie quarterbacks.
Across three seasons at Michigan, McCarthy appeared in 40 games and attempted 713 passes. Drake Maye, another third-year college star who declared early for the draft, attempted 952 passes in only 30 games. A victim of Jim Harbaugh's run-first offense, McCarthy was unable to put together the resumé other highly-touted QBs did. Instead, he relied upon athletic tools, upside flashes, and straight-up winning to get his name on NFL radars. Surely the Vikings were intrigued by the concept of adding the reigning national champ.
While this injury is undoubtedly a setback for McCarthy, he should have plentiful opportunities in the future. Minnesota drafted him 10th overall with plans to install McCarthy as QB1 eventually. If not this season, then soon thereafter. Even the injury won't alter those plans. The Vikings have a stacked offensive roster and McCarthy has more than held his own through training camp and one preseason game. As such, there's no cause for long-term panic yet.