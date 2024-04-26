JJ McCarthy salary: How much will QB make with Vikings?
Few players improved their stock this calendar year more than J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan quarterback wasn't even a surefire first-round pick in early discussions but he climbed the ladder.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings made McCarthy the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy strengthened his reputation as a leader and a winner by leading the Wolverines to a national championship despite plenty of off-the-field noise around the program. The Vikings believe he can replicate those results in the pros.
With NIL in full force, McCarthy has been able to cash in on his college success, but this will be his biggest payday yet.
JJ McCarthy salary with Vikings as No. 10 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to receive a four-year contract worth $21.8 million with a signing bonus of $12.7 million. The average annual value of that deal is $5.4 million.
The Vikings will have the option to pick up a fifth year on that contract if McCarthy lives up to the pre-draft hype.
As the fifth quarterback drafted in 2024, McCarthy won't be making quite as much money on his rookie deal as his counterparts. The top three picks of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are making between $39.4 and $36.6 million.
Last year, the No. 10 pick was Darnell Wright to the Bears. His contract was worth $20.9 million with a $12.2-million signing bonus.
The thing is, rookie deals are pocket change compared to what a quarterback can earn with a second contract if they're good enough. McCarthy is in a strong spot in Minnesota and will have plenty of opportunity to add to his career earnings.