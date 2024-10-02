JJ Redick makes it clear Bronny James won't be part of the Lakers rotation
By Brennan Sims
JJ Redick is off to an encouraging start as the Los Angeles Lakers' lead man. The situation with Bronny James would always be delicate, and Reddick handles it with poise.
The Lakers' selection of Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 draft was greatly controversial. Some argued nepotism as the reason why Bronny was selected to the team his father plays for, while others saw Bronny's on-ball defense and high IQ and thought he deserved a shot. Regardless of where you fall on the Bronny spectrum, his minutes would be a topic of discussion as soon as he sported the purple and gold.
While Bronny can potentially become a serviceable NBA defender, he's not there yet. Playing in the G-league and getting crucial on-ball reps would aid his development.
Compared to other top prospects, Bronny hasn't always had the opportunity to play with the ball in his hands much coming up in his youth. He attended Sierra Canyon, a basketball high school powerhouse in Los Angeles, California. He's been on loaded teams littered with NBA talent, including Memphis Grizzles Ziare Williams and high school phenom Amari Bailey. Bronny excelled in a secondary role but didn't get to initiate much until his senior year.
His single season at USC was tragic before it started, as he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023. He was cleared to play college ball months later, but the arrest hindered his season, as he was limited to 25 games played and 19 minutes a game. With his elite lateral quickness and willingness to get off the ball, he's flashed the ability to play a Jrue Holiday or Marcus Smart role, but he has a long way to go, as any 55th overall pick would.
The Lakers are going to protect Bronny James from unrealistic expectations
JJ Redick is blocking out the noise. He understands that Bronny needs more development — he's not planning on throwing Bronny in the lion's den immediately. When Reddick discussed the Lakers' potential nine-man rotation, the second member of the James family was not mentioned. Hopefully, that's a sign that Bronny will get much-needed reps in the G League. It is critical to absorb information from his Lakers teammates at practice or even in their presence.
I know the world is ready to see Bronny and LeBron James grace the floor together. I, too, can't wait for this iconic moment, but we probably won't get that moment opening night, and that's okay. Bronny will continue to grow under Reddick's leadership and blossom into the player he's destined to be.