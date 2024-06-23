Every Former JJ Redick teammate who is still in the NBA
Former NBA star and TV color analyst JJ Redick is now officially the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Redick is another former NBA player looking to make a huge impact as a coach in the league, but the big challenge is being without prior coaching experience. Redick’s experience in the league will be significant as he was a longtime key role player.
It wasn't too long ago that Redick was in the NBA as his last season was in the 2020-21 NBA season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks. Redick doesn't have a lot of former teammates left in the league, but there is an extensive handful. In total, 36 players were teammates of Redick. The first pair of current NBA players there were teammates of Reddick and go back to the four years of Redick's established career with the Los Angeles Clippers.
One interesting side note is that several players are currently playing in the G-League, international basketball and are long-time current free agents. These are players that do not count. Otherwise, former Orlando Magic teammate Dwight Howard would be one of them.
Every Former JJ Redick teammate who is still in the NBA
JJ Redick's Los Angeles Clippers teammates still in the NBA
Redick was one of the most consistent shooting guards and efficient shooters in the NBA. In his time with the Clippers from 2013-14 to the end of the 2016-17 NBA season, Redick was teammates with an All-Star cast of Lob City Clippers that was a serious contender for a championship but ran into health problems consistently.
Redick has four former teammates who have played for the Clippers that are currently in the NBA. In Redick’s first season with the team, he was teammates with current Houston Rockets guard Reggie Bullock, current Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan and current free agent Chris Paul (who will sign with a team soon). Two years later, the Clippers added forward and current Houston Rockets’ Jeff Green to the roster.
JJ Redick's 10 former Philadelphia 76ers teammates still in the NBA
Redick played for two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers where, like the Clippers, the 76ers were a title contender but fell to injury and inconsistencies in the postseason. In his first season with the 76ers in the 2017-18 NBA season, Redick played with seven players who are currently playing in the NBA.
Among the biggest names are current 76ers center Joel Emiid, former first-overall pick and current Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, Indiana guard TJ McConnell and former first-overall pick and current Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. The following season, Redick played with three other teammates who are currently in the league. The biggest name by far is current Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler.
Other teammates:
Robert Covington
Richaun Holmes
Dario Saric
Haywood Highsmith
Shake Milton
JJ Redick's New Orleans Pelicans teammates still in the NBA
Redick played for the New Orleans Pelicans starting in the 2019-20 NBA season. 11 total current players in the league have played with Redick. Only three of them -- Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall -- are still on the team. Among other teammates currently in the league are Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, current New York Knicks player Josh Hart and current Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxon Haynes. If Haynes opts into his player-option contract, Haynes will be the first player he will have played with and coached.
Other teammates:
Nickeil Aleander-Walker
Kendrick Williams
Steven Adams
James Johnson
Kira Lewis
Every Dallas Mavericks player JJ Redick played with who is still in the NBA
Redick only played thirteen games after being traded at the 2021 NBA trade deadline to the Dallas Mavericks. Like the Pelicans, 11 players who played for the Mavericks at that time are currently in the NBA.
Several of these players have just finished playing in the 2024 NBA Finals, either for the Mavericks or for the Boston Celtics. Of the 11 players currently in the NBA that have played with Redick, five of them are currently on the roster for The Mavericks. Luka Doncic, center Dwight Powell, center Maxi Kleber, guard Tim Hardaway and forward Jeff Green are on the roster currently playing for the Mavericks. Another former teammate of Redick's in Dallas is power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who just helped his Celtics defeat the Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Other teammates: