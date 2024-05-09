JJ Redick named one of two finalists for Hornets ‘imminent’ HC decision
By Kinnu Singh
The Charlotte Hornets are undergoing significant change at every level of the organization. The team's new owners, Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, purchased the franchise from Michael Jordan in August. Shortly after, Jeff Peterson replaced Mitch Kupchak as Charlotte's vice president of basketball operations.
After Steve Clifford announced his plan to step down as head coach after the 2023-24 NBA season, the team has to now turn its focus toward finding a new head coach. Rick Schnall said he expects to announce the hiring of the Hornets' next coach within the next seven days.
The Charlotte Hornets have cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, but the list of candidates seems to be dwindling down to two names: Charles Lee and JJ Redick.
JJ Redick named as a finalist for Charlotte Hornets head coach
According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Hornets' head coaching decision is imminent and could potentially be in place by Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery.
"Charles Lee and JJ Redick are the known finalists," Sidery reported.
Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, who is currently amid a deep playoff run, is the most likely outcome, according to the Charlotte Observer. Charlotte vice president Jeff Peterson has a relationship with Lee that dates back to their time together with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. As Boston has emerged as one of the most dominant team's in the league, Lee has become one of the most respected assistants in the league.
JJ Redick, on the other hand, has been one of the more controversial figures in this year's coaching cycle. Redick, a former Duke star and 15-year NBA veteran, has become well-known for his post-playing career as an NBA analyst. Redick, who recently launched the "Mind the Game" podcast with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was viewed as an intelligent player during his career. Although his experience is limited to coaching his son's middle school AAU team, Redick has expressed interest in becoming a coach. The Hornets interviewed Redick for the position in April, according to The Athletic.
Despite his lack of coaching experience, Redick would not be the first player to become a successful head coach in the NBA. Pat Riley famously helped transform the Los Angeles Lakers. Five-time NBA champion Steve Kerr transformed the Golden State Warriors and won four more championships as a head coach. Although some experiments end poorly — Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets, for example — the Hornets don't have much to lose.
The Hornets finished the 2023-24 NBA season with a 21-61 record, tied for third-worst in the league. It was their second consecutive season without reaching 30 wins. Charlotte has missed the postseason or eight consecutive years, marking the longest active playoff drought in the league.
Charlotte seemed to be a rising team just a few years ago. In the 2021-22 season, the Hornets finished with a 43-39 record and barely missed the playoffs. Since then, they've been in the doldrums. If they want to turn things around under new ownership, they'll have to start off by making sure they hire the right coach, make the correct NBA Draft Lottery pick, and bolster a roster that has taken a downturn since finishing the 2021-22 season with a 43-39 record and barely missing the playoffs.