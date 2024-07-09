JJ Redick reveals future of podcast after accepting Lakers head coaching job
JJ Redick played in the NBA for 15 years with various teams, including the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and more before ending his career with the Dallas Mavericks. But he's become even more well known for his work in media since retiring, as an analyst for ESPN and hosting two podcasts, The Old Man & the Three and Mind the Game with LeBron James.
However, now that he's become the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, signing a four-year deal that will give him about $8 million per season, it has been an open question whether or not the infamous podcast will continue. Fortunately, Redick has his answer for exactly that.
"We are going to continue to operate," Redick said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "We are going to continue to put out content. There's some amazing stuff, a massive interview coming this week. I am not a part of it. But I just wanted a chance to have one final send-off to everyone who has subscribed, listened, watched. Thank you, guys. This is a new chapter, a new challenge in my life. I'm very excited about it. But I'm also very thankful for the last four years and everything we've been able to do.
JJ Redick's podcast with LeBron James is in uncharted waters
Plenty of active players host popular podcasts, including Draymond Green, Patrick Beverley and Paul George, juggling both responsibilities simultaneously. However, we've never seen an active head coach wth a podcast before and certainly never one with a coach and a player on together.
It remains to be seen how the format of the show evolves once the season begins but it could be an unparalleled look behind the scenes as the Lakers fight to regain their status as a championship contender, with LeBron's career winding down and Redick's coaching career just getting started.