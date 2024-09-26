JJ Redick reveals the Lakers starting lineup on a preseason podcast
While appearing on ESPN's The Lowe podcast hosted by Zach Lowe, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that the starting lineup for the franchise will be "the lineup" [D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis] that went “23-10” last season.
After losing in the first round last season to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers are looking to redeem themselves as their star LeBron James plays the final years of his long career. L.A. was unable to get a top seed last season after the squad got off to an extremely poor start to the season with Darvin Ham favoring three-guard starting lineups over this lineup and other options.
As the Lakers look to redeem themselves from a disappointing season, their new head coach has revealed he'll be going with the most obvious group.
While the L.A will probably need to find a ball-handler that could play both sides of the ball, this projected starting lineup can probably be seen as a good sign for Lakers fans. Last season, the franchise played its best with this lineup but wasted a lot of time while Darvin Ham experimented, looking for other groupings.
While you can make an argument for Gabe Vincent replacing Hachimura in the lineup, it's clear to almost everyone that this is the best starting lineup that L.A. can play with this season. Although Russell's defense is passable in the playoffs, it's clear that the Lakers will need a ball-handler who can play both sides of the court if the franchise wants a chance to compete for a title this season.
Yes, the franchise likely needs a few upgrades before they can compete in an extremely deep Western Conference. Still, eliminating uncertainty and going with the starting lineup with the best track record of success is probably a step in the right direction for Redick and the rest of the coaching staff.