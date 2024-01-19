JJ Watt blasts PFF for CJ Stroud grade after playoff win vs. Browns
Pro Football Focus gave CJ Stroud a less-than-desirable grade despite an impressive playoff victory over the Browns, and Texans legend JJ Watt was furious.
Pro Football Focus is a very reliable source of information, but Houston Texans legend JJ Watt had an issue with them regarding quarterback CJ Stroud.
After Houston's dominant win over the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round, PFF gave CJ Stroud a grade of 77.8. This was after he went 16-of-21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns with ZERO picks. In contrast, the Packers quarterback went 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns with zero picks and received a 92.5.
As you can see, Watt had every right to be upset. Frankly, who can blame him? Many people believed that the Browns would pull off the upset against Houston and would face Baltimore in the divisional round. That of course, is not going to happen.
JJ Watt did not hold back on PFF after giving CJ Stroud a lower grade than Jordan Love for essentially the same stat line
It's what the Houston Texans have had to deal with all season. They weren't supposed to be in this position, especially after getting the No. 2 overall pick with a rookie QB and rookie head coach. Instead, they are shocking the world and now are one win away from a shot to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl by making their first ever AFC Championship Game appearance.
However, with much of the world betting on Baltimore to win, Houston can play the role of spoiler. Plus, back in 2011, when Houston had a rookie JJ Watt, the Texans made the divisional round, but ran into the Ravens and lost. Could CJ Stroud do what TJ Yates couldn't? DeMeco Ryans knows that loss pretty well and would love some revenge.
PFF may not be kind to CJ Stroud, but all he cares about is wins. One more win, and maybe Stroud will get his much needed respect. Who knows? The AFC is still Patrick Mahomes' world, and unless someone beats him, that will not change. The Ravens and the Texans will be must see TV, especially if Stroud has a point to prove.