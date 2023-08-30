Joe Burrow injury update: Is QB playing Week 1 after returning to practice?
By Kristen Wong
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice for the first time since injuring his calf at the start of training camp.
Burrow suffered a strained right calf on July 27, at which point the Bengals decided to keep him off the field for precautionary reasons. On Wednesday, just over a month since his calf injury, Burrow was spotted walking to practice with a helmet and shoulder pads.
During a portion of practice, Burrow participated in throwing drills with assistant Dan Pitcher and backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Will Grier, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
For the last several weeks, Burrow had been limited to rehab work and some light jogging before preseason games. Now, the 2022 MVP candidate is back on the field without a calf compression sleeve and seemingly without a limp.
Burrow was reportedly not available to speak to the media on Wednesday.
Will Bengals QB Joe Burrow play in Week 1 ?
So, what does this mean for Burrow's Week 1 status?
His chances of playing have increased ever so slightly, but head coach Zac Taylor's evasive comment on Burrow's status still rings true: "We'll see." Back when Burrow hurt his calf, Taylor didn't look overly concerned about his star quarterback's health.
Taylor's non-committal words did nothing to assuage Bengals fans' worries at the time. Seeing a healthy Joe Burrow on the field on Wednesday, however, did everything.
Burrow didn't speak to reporters after Wednesday's practice, yet he didn't need to. His presence on the field -- amid his ongoing contract negotiations, no less -- said everything he needed to say to his team: I'm here, and I'm going to be ready to compete.
Cincinnati's 2023 season opener against the Cleveland Browns is 11 days away on September 10. That AFC North matchup has serious implications for the Bengals in their race to the top of the division this year, and one may optimistically assume that as long as Burrow continues to make headway in his calf injury recovery, he will make himself available for Week 1.