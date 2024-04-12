Joe Burrow remains a man of the people with Bengals QB’s take on taunting
Is there anything more lame in the NFL than a taunting penalty? If a player gets flagged for taunting, it's a 15-yard penalty. Over the course of a game, those 15 yards can prove to be rather costly.
Why a taunting penalty exists is something I cannot and won't try to explain. It goes to show why some call the NFL the "No Fun League."
Fortunately, not all NFL players think this way. In fact, it's safe to say a majority of NFL players despise the taunting rule. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow proved to be one of them with what he had to say on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.
Joe Burrow's take on taunting is exactly what we want to hear
Burrow makes his stance crystal clear. "Yeah, I'm pro taunting." No ifs ands or buts about it.
The reason why is quite simple. These are the best football players on the planet. If they make a good play, they deserve to celebrate it. Burrow says if he's sacked and the player that sacks him celebrates, he wouldn't mind if they celebrated. They'd deserve it. The same should go with him. If he makes a good throw, he should celebrate it.
It's nothing personal. Most NFL players respect the competition, knowing that these players grinded for years to achieve their dream of making the NFL. If a player is able to make a nice or game-changing play against the best in the world, why not celebrate it?
The same can be said for a long home run hit in baseball or a massive dunk in basketball. Those are huge plays that deserve to be celebrated.
These are competitors who want to win and want to prove that they belong at the highest level. There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating a big moment, as long as personal shots are left out of the equation.