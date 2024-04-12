Joe Burrow remains a man of the people with Bengals QB’s take on taunting

Joe Burrow: “Yea, I’m pro taunting.”



Why? “We're all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we'd like to show it. I'm not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me like you made a play. I get it. Like good for you.” #Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/c7FA9pXcN9