Joe Burrow has a savage celebration planned for touchdown against the Steelers
By Kinnu Singh
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the last remaining traditional quarterbacks in the league. In the modern NFL, few quarterbacks are capable of playing within the structure of the play design at a high level. Burrow, however, has proven that teams can still find success from the pocket.
Since being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has transformed the Bengals into annual postseason contenders. The 27-year-old quarterback has shown consistent improvement throughout his career and notched his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2022.
Burrow was plagued by wrist and calf injuries in 2023 that derailed the team's campaign, but he's prepared to capture the AFC North division title this season.
Joe Burrow wants to bring back Randy Moss celebration against Steelers
During an interview with "Pardon My Take," Burrow predicted the Bengals would finish atop the AFC North standings at the end of the 2024 regular season. Then, he brainstormed a potential touchdown celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a division rival.
“If I get a rushing touchdown this year, I might bring back the fake moon,” Burrow said. "It's got to be on the road, though."
Co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested that Burrow should do it against Pittsburgh, to which the quarterback responded, "OK."
The original "fake moon" celebration was performed by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss during a Wild Card playoff game in 2004. Moss, who played for the Minnesota Vikings at the time, was frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, a division rival in the NFC North.
Moss missed both regular season matchups against the Packers due to injury. He later explained that he was excited to face the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs to get revenge on Green Bay for taunting him. The all-time great wide receiver caught a touchdown pass late in the game and immediately proceeded to celebrate with by pretending to moon the Green Bay fans.
Broadcaster Joe Buck drew attention to the celebration by being unreasonably offended with Moss' celebration.
"That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss, and it's unfortunate that we had that on our air live," Buck said. "That is disgusting."
Moss later explained that the fake moon was a direct response to Packers fans who had mooned the Vikings' team bus earlier in the day.
"As we go into Lambeau, there's probably ten [Packers fans mooning us], sitting there over the hill," Moss said. "They got all their pants down, it's nothing but White moons all lined up."
Burrow will hope for a better reaction from the announcers if he decides to repeat the act with Steelers fans. Cincinnati will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the regular season finale on January 5, 2025.