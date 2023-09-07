Joe Burrow says what every Bengals fan wants to hear about contract extension and future
Joe Burrow is playing all the right notes for the Cincinnati Bengals fanbase.
The Cincinnati Bengals' fanbase has been stricken with concern ever since Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field in early June. The fourth-year QB now enters the fourth and penultimate year of his rookie contract. He's eligible for an extension, but hasn't signed one yet. That, combined with the uncertainty over his Week 1 availability, has made Burrow a significant stressor for the Cincy faithful.
Well, let that stress wash away like rain. It's a new dawn in Cincinnati and the future is ever-so-bright.
In his first media appearance in a month, Burrow spoke with reporters about his return to play and his future with the team. He said everything fans wanted to hear, raising the morale around the franchise considerably in the process.
Joe Burrow wants to play entire career with Cincinnati Bengals
"This is where I want to be my whole career," said Burrow. "We're working towards making that happen."
Burrow and the Bengals still haven't agreed to terms on a new extension, with the 26-year-old expected to eventually command the most lucrative contract in NFL history. The lack of tangible progress doesn't mean Burrow has anything but love and respect for the organization. He called himself a "small part" of what the front office has accomplished in recent years and expressed confidence that a deal will get done eventually.
In fact, Burrow won't let the haggling over details prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's showdown with the cross-state Cleveland Browns. It's not uncommon for players to hold out in advance of a new contract due to injury concerns, but Burrow is focused on football — whether a deal gets done or not.
"[A new contract] is the last thing I'm thinking about," he said via The Enquirer. "I'm worried about beating the Browns right now. I mean it comes when it comes. I'm not worried about it or anything."
That's an admirable and increasingly rare stance from Burrow. It's certainly one the fanbase will appreciate. Burrow has been all business since his arrival three years ago, swiftly lifting the Bengals out of mediocrity and into the competitive stratosphere.
Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl in Burrow's second season. In 42 starts across three NFL seasons, Burrow has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He's already on the shortlist of best players at his position, a paragon of efficiency and big-game poise. Burrow led LSU to the national championship in 2019 and he has carried that winner's mentality into his NFL career.
That's why the Bengals love him so much, and it's why Burrow is about to become a very, very rich man. The details aren't hammered out just yet, but Cincinnati fans should be floating in the ethereal clouds above now. Burrow is healthy, happy, and committed. All is well for the Bengals.