Joe Burrow update gives Bengals a leg up in AFC North race
By Kinnu Singh
For the Cincinnati Bengals, the 2023 season was doomed right from the start.
There were high expectations for Cincinnati after stellar campaigns in 2021 and 2022. Before the season, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was tied with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the best odds to win the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player award, per BetMGM.
The Bengals were among Super Bowl favorites, and they were expected to thrive with an offensive that had running back Joe Mixon in the backfield and featured wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.
The season didn't go as expected, with injuries derailing Burrow's campaign. Heading into the 2024 season, the Bengals quarterback seems ready to go.
Joe Burrow is healthy just in time for Bengals training camp
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that Burrow was medically cleared for contact ahead of training camp, according to Kelsey Conway of the Enquirer. The Bengals veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday.
With Burrow healthy, Cincinnati should have a clearer path to an AFC North division title. The Cleveland Browns are still struggling to help quarterback Deshaun Watson return to form, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a gamble on two reclamation projects in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Baltimore Ravens should be competitive with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, at the helm, but it's still a good opportunity for the Bengals to get ahead of their competition before the season.
Burrow has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He suffered a strained calf muscle in training camp before the start of the 2023 season. At the time, the calf strain was expected to sideline the quarterback for several weeks.
Burrow ultimately played to start the 2023 regular season, but the injury severely hampered him through the opening stages of the season. Cincinnati began the season with a 1-4 record before Burrow managed to steer the team to four consecutive wins in October. The quarterback suffered a right wrist injury against the Ravens in Week 11. The injury forced Burrow to miss the final seven games of the 2023 season, and he underwent season-ending surgery for his wrist on November 27, 2023.
The Bengals offense has the best offensive line in recent franchise history. If Burrow can remain healthy, the Bengals should be able to make a deep playoff run once again.